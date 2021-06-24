Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 6,899 Shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) by 35.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,899 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.05% of Innovative Industrial Properties worth $2,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IIPR. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors own 76.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IIPR opened at $189.98 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 280.52, a current ratio of 280.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $181.16. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.40 and a fifty-two week high of $222.08. The company has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 53.52 and a beta of 1.44.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $42.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.30 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 57.54% and a return on equity of 6.11%. Equities research analysts forecast that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. This is a boost from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.60%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.71.

In other news, Director Scott Shoemaker sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.57, for a total value of $95,285.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,560 shares in the company, valued at $487,859.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 1,161 shares of Innovative Industrial Properties stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.01, for a total value of $39,485.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 37,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,281,666.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,327 shares of company stock valued at $158,583. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Innovative Industrial Properties

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

