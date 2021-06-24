Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 7,987 Shares of Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) by 11.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,302 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 7,987 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.31% of Bonanza Creek Energy worth $2,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BCEI. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in Bonanza Creek Energy by 58.0% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 25,844 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 9,490 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,189,181 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $42,489,000 after purchasing an additional 65,439 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,403,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $304,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Bonanza Creek Energy by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,092,536 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $110,498,000 after buying an additional 585,109 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, CFO Brant Demuth sold 3,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.01, for a total value of $135,948.15. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,884 shares in the company, valued at $1,840,692.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BCEI. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Bonanza Creek Energy from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.71.

Shares of NYSE BCEI opened at $47.94 on Thursday. Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.02 and a 1-year high of $50.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.99. The company has a market capitalization of $999.02 million, a P/E ratio of 40.97 and a beta of 2.01.

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.13. Bonanza Creek Energy had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 2.45%. The business had revenue of $74.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.45 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Bonanza Creek Energy’s payout ratio is currently 28.28%.

Bonanza Creek Energy Profile

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc, an oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. Its primary oil and liquids-weighted assets are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved reserves of 118.2 million barrel of oil equivalent.

