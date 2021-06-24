Russell Investments Group Ltd. Takes Position in Agrify Co. (NASDAQ:AGFY)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Agrify Co. (NASDAQ:AGFY) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 177,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,213,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.87% of Agrify as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AGFY. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Agrify during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,327,000. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Agrify during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,435,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Agrify during the first quarter worth $1,410,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in Agrify in the first quarter worth $125,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Agrify during the first quarter valued at $46,000. 16.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Agrify alerts:

AGFY stock opened at $11.68 on Thursday. Agrify Co. has a 1 year low of $6.81 and a 1 year high of $21.43. The company has a current ratio of 11.17, a quick ratio of 10.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.85.

Agrify (NASDAQ:AGFY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $7.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 million. As a group, analysts predict that Agrify Co. will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

AGFY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agrify from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Maxim Group started coverage on Agrify in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company.

Agrify Profile

Agrify Corporation develops precision hardware and software grow solutions for the indoor agriculture marketplace primarily in the United States. It offers vertical farming units, integrated grow racks, and LED grow lights; and non-proprietary products designed, engineered, and manufactured by third parties, such as air cleaning systems and pesticide-free surface protection products.

Further Reading: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for Agrify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agrify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.