Russell Investments Group Ltd. Trims Position in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) by 13.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,892 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.14% of GMS worth $2,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GMS in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in GMS in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in GMS in the fourth quarter worth $130,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in GMS in the first quarter valued at $171,000. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GMS during the 4th quarter worth $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $42.80 per share, for a total transaction of $2,140,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have acquired a total of 176,210 shares of company stock worth $7,359,426 over the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GMS stock opened at $43.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.24 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.47. GMS Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.41 and a twelve month high of $47.11.

Several analysts recently commented on GMS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GMS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Truist lifted their price target on shares of GMS from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Barclays upped their price target on GMS from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on GMS from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on GMS from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. GMS presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.60.

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and complementary building products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

