Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) Trading Down 2.8% on Analyst Downgrade

Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR)’s share price dropped 2.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $16.00 to $15.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Sabre traded as low as $13.55 and last traded at $13.57. Approximately 47,590 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 7,453,740 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.96.

A number of other research firms have also commented on SABR. Mizuho reduced their target price on Sabre from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sabre currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

In other Sabre news, EVP David J. Shirk sold 48,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $674,338.00. Also, EVP David J. Shirk sold 82,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.34, for a total value of $1,258,953.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 339,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,204,110.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 190,575 shares of company stock valued at $2,815,871. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Sabre during the first quarter valued at about $2,548,000. Seven Eight Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Sabre by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 95,761 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 19,392 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Sabre by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 724,900 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,736,000 after acquiring an additional 21,200 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in Sabre by 199.1% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 257,269 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,109,000 after purchasing an additional 171,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Sabre in the fourth quarter worth approximately $400,000.

The stock has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 2.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.71, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.70.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.21). Sabre had a negative return on equity of 334.48% and a negative net margin of 131.73%. The business had revenue of $327.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $397.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.29) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 50.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sabre Co. will post -1.94 EPS for the current year.

Sabre Company Profile (NASDAQ:SABR)

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides software and technology solutions for the travel industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

