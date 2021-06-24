Sageworth Trust Co Boosts Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Sageworth Trust Co raised its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 913.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,970 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,986 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PEP. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth about $2,066,514,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in PepsiCo by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 13,983,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,073,814,000 after acquiring an additional 3,396,536 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its stake in PepsiCo by 80.7% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 7,031,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,578,000 after acquiring an additional 3,139,465 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,188,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,659,315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in PepsiCo by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,927,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,917,210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122,678 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PEP shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. UBS Group upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.38.

In other news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total value of $2,908,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,033,824.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:PEP traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $145.35. 140,408 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,445,150. The business has a fifty day moving average of $146.16. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.05 and a 12 month high of $149.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.82 billion, a PE ratio of 26.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.60.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $14.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.54 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 58.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $1.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.90%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Read More: What Is an EV Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.