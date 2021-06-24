Sageworth Trust Co Has $34.76 Million Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Sageworth Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 10.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 264,401 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,069 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises 2.9% of Sageworth Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Sageworth Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $34,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Taddei Ludwig & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $136.51. 41,865 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,131,161. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $138.22. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $96.43 and a twelve month high of $142.28.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Story: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.