Sageworth Trust Co Has $41.62 Million Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Sageworth Trust Co trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,212 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 3.5% of Sageworth Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Sageworth Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $41,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 40,864.1% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 266,292,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,204,000 after buying an additional 265,642,111 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,850,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,010,712,000 after buying an additional 151,491 shares during the period. Acorns Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12.9% during the first quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 5,303,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,932,119,000 after buying an additional 605,137 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,327,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,487,465,000 after buying an additional 208,903 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,001,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,531,000 after buying an additional 57,724 shares during the period.

VOO traded up $2.02 on Thursday, hitting $391.84. The company had a trading volume of 202,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,964,486. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $384.48. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $274.72 and a 12-month high of $391.20.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

