Sageworth Trust Co Purchases 45,616 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Sageworth Trust Co lifted its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 16,894.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,886 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,616 shares during the period. The TJX Companies accounts for about 0.3% of Sageworth Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Sageworth Trust Co’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $3,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in The TJX Companies by 1,465.7% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 668,961 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $45,683,000 after buying an additional 626,235 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in The TJX Companies by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,794,319 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $122,534,000 after buying an additional 111,485 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The TJX Companies by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 29,569 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,019,000 after buying an additional 2,853 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The TJX Companies by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 150,354 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $10,268,000 after buying an additional 16,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in The TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $391,000. 88.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TJX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The TJX Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of The TJX Companies in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $84.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.47.

The TJX Companies stock traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $66.79. 182,130 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,665,160. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $48.73 and a one year high of $74.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.58 billion, a PE ratio of 53.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $68.27.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.13. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 32.30%. The business had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.74) earnings per share. The TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The TJX Companies’s payout ratio is presently 335.48%.

In other news, EVP Richard Sherr sold 40,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total value of $2,771,016.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,711,280.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About The TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

