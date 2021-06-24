Sageworth Trust Co Raises Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Sageworth Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1,363.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 790 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Resolute Partners Group bought a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 34.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GOOGL traded up $9.52 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2,452.06. 18,284 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,657,770. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.66, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2,344.48. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,351.65 and a 52 week high of $2,461.91.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The business had revenue of $45.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $9.87 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,516.55.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

