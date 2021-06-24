salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) COO Sells $279,002.40 in Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) COO Bret Steven Taylor sold 1,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.40, for a total transaction of $279,002.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 964,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $233,822,918.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

On Friday, April 23rd, Bret Steven Taylor sold 2,443 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.42, for a total transaction of $572,688.06.

CRM traded up $1.93 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $243.77. 4,981,386 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,596,634. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1-year low of $180.00 and a 1-year high of $284.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $230.24. The company has a market capitalization of $225.73 billion, a PE ratio of 50.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. salesforce.com had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CRM. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Friday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $242.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $275.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in salesforce.com during the fourth quarter worth $2,202,604,000. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 31.0% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 9,228,555 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,955,254,000 after acquiring an additional 2,186,033 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 134.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,472,998 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $735,824,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993,259 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 204.5% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,745,611 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $581,712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,843,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,886,700 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,090,207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680,084 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.13% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

