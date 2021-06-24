salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CRO Sells $724,048.80 in Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CRO Gavin Patterson sold 2,987 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.40, for a total value of $724,048.80. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 10,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,626,888.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Gavin Patterson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 23rd, Gavin Patterson sold 2,068 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.42, for a total value of $484,780.56.

NYSE CRM traded up $1.93 on Thursday, hitting $243.77. 4,981,386 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,596,634. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $230.24. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $180.00 and a fifty-two week high of $284.50. The stock has a market cap of $225.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 1.09.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 19.88%. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CRM. Nord/LB downgraded salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on salesforce.com from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research started coverage on salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $275.33.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRM. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 1,340.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 144 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. 76.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

