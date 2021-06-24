Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) Expected to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.58 Per Share

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) – Oppenheimer boosted their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Sally Beauty in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 22nd. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $0.58 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.52. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $926.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $824.98 million. Sally Beauty had a return on equity of 401.89% and a net margin of 4.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on SBH. Zacks Investment Research raised Sally Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Sally Beauty from $13.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Cowen upgraded Sally Beauty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Sally Beauty from $14.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.50.

Shares of Sally Beauty stock opened at $22.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.31, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.71 and a beta of 1.63. Sally Beauty has a fifty-two week low of $8.27 and a fifty-two week high of $25.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.17.

In other news, insider Mark Gregory Spinks sold 15,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total transaction of $363,791.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,125 shares in the company, valued at $976,307.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBH. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Sally Beauty by 20.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 76,690 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 12,797 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Sally Beauty by 66.3% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 49,480 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 19,732 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Sally Beauty by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,767,884 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $231,693,000 after purchasing an additional 5,238,927 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Sally Beauty by 396.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,199,782 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756,538 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sally Beauty in the fourth quarter worth approximately $142,000.

About Sally Beauty

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

