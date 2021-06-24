Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) Shares Bought by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 243,882 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,054 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.45% of Sapiens International worth $7,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPNS. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in Sapiens International by 156.1% in the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,310,938 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,675,000 after acquiring an additional 799,047 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 441.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 284,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,703,000 after buying an additional 231,805 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Sapiens International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,777,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 379.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 110,839 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,392,000 after buying an additional 87,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 178.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 100,352 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,071,000 after buying an additional 64,313 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.87% of the company’s stock.

Sapiens International stock opened at $27.37 on Thursday. Sapiens International Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.57 and a fifty-two week high of $35.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.67 and a beta of 1.40.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27. Sapiens International had a net margin of 9.15% and a return on equity of 16.69%. The firm had revenue of $110.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Sapiens International Co. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 27th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 26th. This represents a yield of 1.1%. Sapiens International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.79%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sapiens International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Sapiens International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.14.

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and South Africa. The company offers Sapiens CoreSuite and Sapiens IDITSuite for personal, commercial, and specialty lines, as well as reinsurance and workers' compensation; and Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens UnderwritingPro, Sapiens ApplicationPro, Sapiens IllustrationPro, and Sapiens ConsolidationMaster for life, pension, and annuities.

