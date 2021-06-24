Sawtooth Solutions LLC Has $1.06 Million Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC trimmed its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 88.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,896 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 38,894 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HON. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 171,155 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $37,153,000 after acquiring an additional 4,356 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 100,961 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $21,915,000 after acquiring an additional 2,234 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,234 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,307,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. First American Bank grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. First American Bank now owns 52,213 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $11,334,000 after acquiring an additional 6,441 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 297,321 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $64,539,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HON opened at $214.66 on Thursday. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.53 and a fifty-two week high of $234.02. The company has a market cap of $149.09 billion, a PE ratio of 32.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $225.28.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 26.51%. The firm had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.39%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Honeywell International from $224.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Honeywell International from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Barclays raised their target price on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.00.

In other Honeywell International news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 8,885 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.22, for a total transaction of $1,983,309.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 50,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,307,878.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

