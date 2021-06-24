Sawtooth Solutions LLC Has $1.08 Million Position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC lowered its stake in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 56.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,748 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,049 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $1,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in Square during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its stake in Square by 156.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Square during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Square by 41.9% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in Square during the first quarter worth $34,000. 62.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.26, for a total value of $21,026,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.89, for a total transaction of $706,800.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 145,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,839,012.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,355,314 shares of company stock valued at $313,598,502. 15.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Square from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Square from $200.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Square from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $255.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Square from $245.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Oddo Bhf started coverage on Square in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.93.

Shares of SQ opened at $238.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $227.07. The firm has a market cap of $108.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 336.20, a PEG ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 2.42. Square, Inc. has a one year low of $98.93 and a one year high of $283.19.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.45. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. Square had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 2.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 266.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

