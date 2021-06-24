Sawtooth Solutions LLC Sells 10,394 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC lowered its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 83.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,038 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 10,394 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 31,981 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $17,293,000 after buying an additional 5,903 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Netflix by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 607,320 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $328,396,000 after buying an additional 143,668 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Netflix by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 2,047 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,107,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 687 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $548,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.75% of the company’s stock.

NFLX opened at $512.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $502.76. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $432.14 and a 1 year high of $593.29. The firm has a market cap of $227.35 billion, a PE ratio of 62.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.75.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 34.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NFLX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Netflix from $605.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Netflix from $485.00 to $472.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Truist Securities dropped their target price on shares of Netflix from $630.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $550.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $596.65.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total transaction of $1,296,540.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,309 shares in the company, valued at $643,111.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

