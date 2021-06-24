Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Acquired by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 28.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,869 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,432 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHG. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 10,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 60.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 56.0% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $637,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $144.23 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.05. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $97.76 and a 52-week high of $144.60.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Featured Article: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.