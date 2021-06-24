Science Group (LON:SAG) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Science Group plc (LON:SAG) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 411 ($5.37). Science Group shares last traded at GBX 408 ($5.33), with a volume of 28,682 shares traded.

Separately, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 410 ($5.36) price target on shares of Science Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

Get Science Group alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of £167.95 million and a P/E ratio of 24.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 371.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.93.

Science Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, offers science and technology-based consultancy services in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company provides applied science, product development, technology advisory, and regulatory services to medical, food and beverage, consumer, industrial, oil and gas, chemical, energy, and consumer sectors.

Further Reading: What is the role of the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Science Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.