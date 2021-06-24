SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.67.

Several research firms have recently commented on SEAS. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup downgraded SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Wedbush boosted their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

Get SeaWorld Entertainment alerts:

In related news, COO Walter Bogumil sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.28, for a total value of $502,800.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 200,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,085,262.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Dold sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total transaction of $109,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,569 shares in the company, valued at $5,878,645.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 128,689 shares of company stock worth $6,818,941 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 2.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,431,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,137,000 after acquiring an additional 84,796 shares in the last quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the first quarter worth $89,406,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,330,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,044,000 after buying an additional 33,359 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 121.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 982,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,777,000 after purchasing an additional 538,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the first quarter worth $47,187,000.

SeaWorld Entertainment stock opened at $53.42 on Thursday. SeaWorld Entertainment has a one year low of $13.37 and a one year high of $58.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.74. The company has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.91 and a beta of 2.48.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.26. SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 352.53% and a negative net margin of 66.80%. The company had revenue of $171.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.72) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that SeaWorld Entertainment will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

SeaWorld Entertainment Company Profile

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

Further Reading: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.