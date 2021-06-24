Second Sight Medical Products (NASDAQ:EYES) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $6.21

Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYES)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.21 and traded as low as $5.05. Second Sight Medical Products shares last traded at $5.15, with a volume of 11,029,135 shares.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.21.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EYES. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Second Sight Medical Products during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Second Sight Medical Products during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Second Sight Medical Products during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Second Sight Medical Products during the 1st quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Second Sight Medical Products during the 1st quarter worth $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.01% of the company’s stock.

Second Sight Medical Products, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets implantable visual prosthetics that are intended to deliver artificial vision to blind individuals. It develops technologies to treat the population of sight-impaired individuals. The company offers the Orion Visual Cortical Prosthesis System, an implanted cortical stimulation device, which is intended to provide useful artificial vision to individuals who are blind due to various causes, including glaucoma, diabetic retinopathy, optic nerve injury or disease, and eye injury.

