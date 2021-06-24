Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) Sets New 12-Month High at $79.00

Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $79.00 and last traded at $78.99, with a volume of 149619 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $77.92.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Selective Insurance Group from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Selective Insurance Group in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Selective Insurance Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Selective Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.40.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.31.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.73. The company had revenue of $803.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $756.43 million. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 11.12%. Selective Insurance Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Selective Insurance Group’s payout ratio is presently 24.10%.

In other Selective Insurance Group news, Director Gregory E. Murphy sold 32,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.59, for a total value of $2,448,208.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Morrissey sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.99, for a total value of $224,970.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,388 shares of company stock worth $3,828,179 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIGI. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 2.5% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 198,469 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,394,000 after purchasing an additional 4,807 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 1.7% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,510,755 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $109,590,000 after purchasing an additional 25,665 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 5.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,072,267 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $513,023,000 after purchasing an additional 394,010 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the first quarter worth approximately $397,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.14% of the company’s stock.

About Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The company offers property insurance products, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real and/or personal property, or earnings; and casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insured's negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities, as well as flood insurance products.

