Sentinel Protocol Price Tops $0.0638 on Major Exchanges (UPP)

Sentinel Protocol (CURRENCY:UPP) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 24th. In the last week, Sentinel Protocol has traded 18.7% lower against the US dollar. Sentinel Protocol has a market capitalization of $29.29 million and approximately $23,700.00 worth of Sentinel Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sentinel Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0638 or 0.00000187 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.33 or 0.00039069 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002973 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00018098 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00006013 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003013 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003894 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded 1,078.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol Profile

Sentinel Protocol is a coin. It was first traded on May 22nd, 2018. Sentinel Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 459,429,451 coins. Sentinel Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/sentinel-protocol . Sentinel Protocol’s official website is sentinelprotocol.io . The Reddit community for Sentinel Protocol is /r/Sentinel_Protocol . Sentinel Protocol’s official Twitter account is @UPPSentinel and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel Protocol is an Ethereum-based platform that aims to keep common users safe from cybercrime by using blockchain technology to create a threat database viewable by all. Sentinel Protocol (UPP) is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network and will be used to pay for the security services available on the platform. “

Sentinel Protocol Coin Trading

