Sentinel Protocol (UPP) Trading Down 15.6% Over Last Week

Sentinel Protocol (CURRENCY:UPP) traded up 7.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 24th. One Sentinel Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0665 or 0.00000189 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Sentinel Protocol has traded 15.6% lower against the dollar. Sentinel Protocol has a total market capitalization of $30.57 million and approximately $32,765.00 worth of Sentinel Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Sentinel Protocol alerts:

Waves (WAVES) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.66 or 0.00038783 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002879 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.44 or 0.00018292 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00006032 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002883 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003874 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded up 1,078.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol Coin Profile

Sentinel Protocol is a coin. It was first traded on May 22nd, 2018. Sentinel Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 459,429,451 coins. The official website for Sentinel Protocol is sentinelprotocol.io . Sentinel Protocol’s official Twitter account is @UPPSentinel and its Facebook page is accessible here . Sentinel Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/sentinel-protocol . The Reddit community for Sentinel Protocol is /r/Sentinel_Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel Protocol is an Ethereum-based platform that aims to keep common users safe from cybercrime by using blockchain technology to create a threat database viewable by all. Sentinel Protocol (UPP) is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network and will be used to pay for the security services available on the platform. “

Sentinel Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentinel Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sentinel Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sentinel Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sentinel Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.