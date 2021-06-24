Serum Trading 26.9% Lower This Week (SRM)

Serum (CURRENCY:SRM) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 24th. In the last seven days, Serum has traded down 26.9% against the US dollar. One Serum coin can currently be bought for about $2.97 or 0.00008594 BTC on exchanges. Serum has a total market cap of $148.57 million and approximately $29.55 million worth of Serum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Serum Coin Profile

Serum (CRYPTO:SRM) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 11th, 2020. Serum’s total supply is 161,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. Serum’s official Twitter account is @projectserum . Serum’s official website is projectserum.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Serum is a completely decentralized derivatives exchange with trustless cross-chain trading brought to you by Project Serum, in collaboration with a consortium of crypto trading and DeFi experts. While it built the Serum protocol, it is permissionless – it does not hold special power anymore. It is up to the users, the crypto community, to use it as they will. “

Buying and Selling Serum

