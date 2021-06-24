ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Bought by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 1,012.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,107 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,468 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $3,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its stake in ServiceNow by 685.7% in the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 55 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in ServiceNow by 56.8% in the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 58 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in ServiceNow by 530.0% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on ServiceNow from $590.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Mizuho dropped their target price on ServiceNow from $610.00 to $590.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet raised ServiceNow from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised ServiceNow from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $560.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $540.00 to $568.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. ServiceNow presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $603.83.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 75 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.00, for a total transaction of $39,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,909,904. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.46, for a total transaction of $8,422,590.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $413,983.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 35,678 shares of company stock valued at $17,437,589. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NOW traded up $7.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $557.26. 13,237 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,602,330. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $385.50 and a 1-year high of $598.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $498.58. The firm has a market cap of $110.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 733.60, a P/E/G ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 0.93.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.17. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. ServiceNow’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

