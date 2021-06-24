ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Stock Position Raised by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,214 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $12,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 807.3% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 19,769 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,887,000 after acquiring an additional 17,590 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in ServiceNow by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 505,532 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $252,822,000 after buying an additional 16,627 shares in the last quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC lifted its position in ServiceNow by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 4,750 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,376,000 after buying an additional 1,352 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in ServiceNow by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 36,666 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $20,182,000 after buying an additional 3,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in ServiceNow by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 22,671 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,479,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.80, for a total transaction of $410,203.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,544,646.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.46, for a total transaction of $8,422,590.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $413,983.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,678 shares of company stock valued at $17,437,589 over the last ninety days. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $675.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $610.00 to $590.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $590.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $695.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $540.00 to $568.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. ServiceNow has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $603.83.

NYSE NOW opened at $550.20 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $108.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 733.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $498.58. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $385.50 and a 52-week high of $598.37.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

