ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) Shares Bought by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned 0.08% of ServisFirst Bancshares worth $2,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SFBS. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ServisFirst Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in ServisFirst Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth $125,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth $178,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $187,000. 57.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other ServisFirst Bancshares news, CFO William M. Foshee sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.03, for a total value of $483,210.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director J. Richard Cashio sold 600 shares of ServisFirst Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total value of $41,304.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,000 shares of company stock worth $2,359,696. 9.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ServisFirst Bancshares stock opened at $68.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $66.88. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.67 and a fifty-two week high of $71.81. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.82 and a beta of 1.18.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95. The firm had revenue of $100.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.32 million. ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 19.16% and a net margin of 43.87%. As a group, research analysts predict that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. ServisFirst Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 25.56%.

Several research firms have weighed in on SFBS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Hovde Group lowered ServisFirst Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

ServisFirst Bancshares Profile

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial lending products, such as seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

