SevenOneSeven Capital Management Invests $1.59 Million in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

SevenOneSeven Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 14,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,585,000. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 5.8% of SevenOneSeven Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 440.9% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter.

IEF stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $115.19. The company had a trading volume of 84,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,242,073. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $112.78 and a 1 year high of $123.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $114.51.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

