SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 250,376 Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) by 20.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,451,027 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250,376 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries worth $16,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 23,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 15,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 33,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 122,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Cedar Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC now owns 183,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP David Matthew Stark sold 37,884 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.22, for a total value of $387,174.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 40,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $417,568.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Eric Drape sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $440,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $364,739.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

TEVA traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,932,488. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.52. The company has a market capitalization of $11.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.46. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 1 year low of $8.44 and a 1 year high of $13.30.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 21.65% and a negative net margin of 24.45%. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TEVA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Sunday, March 14th. TheStreet lowered Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 price target (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.08.

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

