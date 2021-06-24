SG Americas Securities LLC Has $33.47 Million Stock Position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) by 79.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 307,366 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,204,838 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.18% of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF worth $33,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $336,254,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 64.9% in the 1st quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 3,798,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $413,530,000 after buying an additional 1,494,483 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 251,642.7% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 795,507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $92,207,000 after buying an additional 795,191 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 111.5% during the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,155,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $125,829,000 after buying an additional 609,321 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 94.0% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,146,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $132,919,000 after acquiring an additional 555,651 shares in the last quarter.

EMB stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $112.27. 42,123 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,366,239. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $106.70 and a 1-year high of $116.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.47.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were paid a $0.348 dividend. This represents a $4.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

