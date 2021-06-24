SG Americas Securities LLC Increases Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) by 1,314.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 230,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 213,919 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.80% of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF worth $16,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 29.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,018,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $71,659,000 after buying an additional 231,558 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the 1st quarter worth $43,077,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,873,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $28,148,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 4th quarter worth $20,001,000.

Get SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:XHB traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $71.21. 111,149 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,249,788. The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.21. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a one year low of $41.56 and a one year high of $80.82.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.