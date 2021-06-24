SG Americas Securities LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 10.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,419 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 5,967 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $15,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the first quarter worth $33,000. Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman in the first quarter valued at $39,000. 83.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Northrop Grumman news, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 4,916 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.04, for a total value of $1,730,628.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,040 shares in the company, valued at $40,146,641.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 2,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.04, for a total transaction of $1,042,390.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,527,088.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:NOC traded down $1.81 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $368.47. 1,632 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,046,480. Northrop Grumman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $282.88 and a fifty-two week high of $379.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $364.04.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.48 by $1.09. The business had revenue of $9.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.49 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 40.40% and a net margin of 12.10%. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $1.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. This is a boost from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is currently 26.55%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $350.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $447.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $395.00.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

