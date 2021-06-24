Shadows (DOWS) Trading Down 30.5% Over Last Week

Shadows (CURRENCY:DOWS) traded up 4.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 24th. Shadows has a total market cap of $3.19 million and $528,590.00 worth of Shadows was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Shadows has traded 30.5% lower against the US dollar. One Shadows coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000783 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002888 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.86 or 0.00054456 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003437 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00020189 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002890 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $210.12 or 0.00606558 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.91 or 0.00040160 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000292 BTC.

About Shadows

DOWS is a coin. It was first traded on March 1st, 2021. Shadows’ total supply is 37,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,762,500 coins. Shadows’ official Twitter account is @shadows_defi

According to CryptoCompare, “Shadows Network is the underlying network for the DiFi synthetic asset issuance agreement and the synthetic asset trading based on Substrate, the backbone of the web 3.0 store of value that will enable the free trading of on-chain assets by anyone, anywhere. “

Buying and Selling Shadows

