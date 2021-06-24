Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) Stock Price Up 5.4%

Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) rose 5.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $104.42 and last traded at $104.42. Approximately 9,832 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 909,956 shares. The stock had previously closed at $99.04.

SHAK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Loop Capital increased their price target on Shake Shack from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Cowen lowered their target price on Shake Shack from $97.00 to $93.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Wedbush upgraded Shake Shack from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $114.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shake Shack from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Shake Shack from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.83.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of -97.95 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.13. Shake Shack had a negative return on equity of 5.01% and a negative net margin of 7.46%. The firm had revenue of $155.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Shake Shack Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jenna Lyons sold 1,022 shares of Shake Shack stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $102,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 3,592 shares of company stock worth $388,905 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Shake Shack in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Shake Shack in the fourth quarter worth $1,071,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 2,607 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 8,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,563,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,646,000 after purchasing an additional 500,504 shares during the period. 84.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 30, 2020, it operated 311 Shacks, including 183 domestic company-operated Shacks, 22 domestic licensed Shacks, and 106 international licensed Shacks.

