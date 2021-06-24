Sharder (SS) Market Capitalization Tops $933,109.89

Sharder (CURRENCY:SS) traded down 5.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 24th. Sharder has a market capitalization of $933,109.89 and $68,046.00 worth of Sharder was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sharder coin can currently be bought for $0.0033 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Sharder has traded 234.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Sharder alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002907 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.65 or 0.00054184 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003484 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00020667 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002907 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $206.74 or 0.00600652 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000292 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.61 or 0.00039531 BTC.

Sharder Profile

Sharder is a coin. Its launch date was February 6th, 2018. Sharder’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 283,282,765 coins. Sharder’s official website is sharder.org . The official message board for Sharder is medium.com/@SharderChain . The Reddit community for Sharder is /r/Sharder and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sharder’s official Twitter account is @SharderChain

According to CryptoCompare, “Sharder is data storage provider platform. It provides users with the tools to store their personal digital data in a tokenized environment. The Sharder (SS) token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It will be the mean through which the users are able to access the platform digital data storing service. “

Sharder Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sharder directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sharder should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sharder using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sharder Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sharder and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.