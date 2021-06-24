Sharon A. Decker Sells 2,400 Shares of Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) Stock

Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) Director Sharon A. Decker sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.19, for a total transaction of $41,256.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,019.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE CULP traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $17.16. 25,303 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,251. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.09, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.21. Culp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.54 and a fifty-two week high of $17.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.46.

Culp (NYSE:CULP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 15th. The textile maker reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. Culp had a negative net margin of 9.73% and a negative return on equity of 0.01%. Analysts anticipate that Culp, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. Culp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 209.52%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CULP. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Culp by 199.4% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 83,452 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 55,579 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Culp by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 382,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,879,000 after purchasing an additional 92,867 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Culp by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 480,086 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,389,000 after purchasing an additional 21,771 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Culp by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 549,719 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,460,000 after purchasing an additional 4,517 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Culp by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,556 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 3,251 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.32% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Culp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

About Culp

Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics. The Mattress Fabrics segment offers woven jacquard, knitted, and converted fabrics for use in the production of bedding products, including mattresses, box springs, foundations, and top of bed components.

