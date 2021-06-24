Shaw Communications Inc (TSE:SJR.B) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shaw Communications Inc (TSE:SJR.B) (NYSE:SJR) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$34.63.

SJR.B has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a C$40.50 price objective on shares of Shaw Communications in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Shaw Communications from C$28.50 to C$40.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Shaw Communications from C$28.00 to C$40.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Shaw Communications from C$28.50 to C$40.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Cormark raised Shaw Communications from a “tender” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th.

Shares of SJR.B stock traded down C$0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$35.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 140,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,004,260. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$35.74. The firm has a market capitalization of C$17.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.81. Shaw Communications has a fifty-two week low of C$21.50 and a fifty-two week high of C$36.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.03.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a $0.0988 dividend. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.93%.

Shaw Communications Company Profile

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides broadband Internet, Shaw Go WiFi, video, and digital phone services to residential customers; and Internet, data, WiFi, digital phone, and video services to business customers.

