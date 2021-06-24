Shield Protocol Price Down 44.2% Over Last 7 Days (SHIELD)

Shield Protocol (CURRENCY:SHIELD) traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 24th. Over the last week, Shield Protocol has traded down 44.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Shield Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $4.14 or 0.00011852 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Shield Protocol has a market capitalization of $952,240.24 and $2.01 million worth of Shield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002862 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001933 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.14 or 0.00046173 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.47 or 0.00098589 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.67 or 0.00162112 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000177 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003002 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35,016.63 or 1.00161650 BTC.

Shield Protocol Profile

Shield Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 229,816 coins. Shield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @shield2protocol

Shield Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shield Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shield Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Shield Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

