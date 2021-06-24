ShipChain (SHIP) Price Reaches $0.0015

ShipChain (CURRENCY:SHIP) traded down 18.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 24th. In the last seven days, ShipChain has traded down 22.2% against the U.S. dollar. One ShipChain coin can now be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. ShipChain has a total market cap of $703,184.42 and approximately $117.00 worth of ShipChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002872 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.04 or 0.00054681 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003505 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00020232 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002876 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $213.88 or 0.00614163 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.15 or 0.00040621 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000292 BTC.

ShipChain Coin Profile

ShipChain (SHIP) is a coin. Its launch date was December 8th, 2017. ShipChain’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 478,598,260 coins. The Reddit community for ShipChain is /r/shipchain . The official website for ShipChain is www.shipchain.io . ShipChain’s official Twitter account is @ShipChain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ShipChain is an Ethereum-based shipment tracker platform. The ShipChain system is fully integrated across the entire supply chain, from the moment a shipment leaves the factory, to the final delivery on the customer's doorstep. The ecosystem will encompass all methods of freight, and will include an open API architecture that can integrate with existing freight management software. SHIP is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on ShipChain's ecosystem. “

ShipChain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShipChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ShipChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ShipChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

