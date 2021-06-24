Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) Trading Down 2.5%

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS)’s stock price was down 2.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $30.70 and last traded at $30.70. Approximately 682 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,921,243 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.49.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SHLS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $40.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $35.00 price target (down from $49.00) on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Shoals Technologies Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.08.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.98. The company has a market cap of $5.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.97.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHLS. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Shoals Technologies Group during the first quarter valued at $410,317,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Shoals Technologies Group during the first quarter valued at $364,280,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Shoals Technologies Group during the first quarter valued at $173,126,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Shoals Technologies Group during the first quarter valued at $166,375,000. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in Shoals Technologies Group during the first quarter valued at $71,817,000. Institutional investors own 51.76% of the company’s stock.

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It offers EBOS components, such as cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, recombiners, disconnects, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, and splice boxes that carry the electric current produced by solar panels to an inverter and to the power grid.

