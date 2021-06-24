Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Bought by Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 28.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,304 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $1,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHOP. Aequim Alternative Investments LP acquired a new position in Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at $507,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter worth about $1,171,041,000. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Shopify by 123.1% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,073,523 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,187,853,000 after acquiring an additional 592,422 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Shopify by 44.3% in the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,278,320 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,414,461,000 after acquiring an additional 392,446 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,651,415 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,146,791,000 after purchasing an additional 361,625 shares in the last quarter. 61.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SHOP traded up $18.97 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1,519.50. The company had a trading volume of 27,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,408,336. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,215.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 17.13 and a quick ratio of 17.13. The firm has a market cap of $188.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.39, a PEG ratio of 33.74 and a beta of 1.44. Shopify Inc. has a twelve month low of $839.40 and a twelve month high of $1,552.23.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $1.27. Shopify had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 46.67%. The firm had revenue of $988.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $851.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Shopify from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Shopify from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Roth Capital upgraded Shopify from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $1,325.00 to $1,530.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Shopify to a “positive” rating and set a $1,500.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Shopify from $1,000.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,397.85.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

