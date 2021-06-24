Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $95.71.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SSTK. Truist increased their price target on shares of Shutterstock from $86.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Shutterstock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Shutterstock from $86.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shutterstock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Shutterstock from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Get Shutterstock alerts:

In other Shutterstock news, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 32,339 shares of Shutterstock stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total value of $2,919,241.53. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 13,417,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,211,190,774.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Deirdre Mary Bigley sold 1,016 shares of Shutterstock stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.23, for a total transaction of $90,657.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $736,147.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 231,865 shares of company stock worth $21,040,129. 46.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shutterstock in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 628.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 546 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shutterstock in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shutterstock in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Shutterstock in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 64.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SSTK opened at $98.70 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.41. Shutterstock has a one year low of $33.45 and a one year high of $104.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 37.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.08.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.29. Shutterstock had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 24.83%. The business had revenue of $183.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Shutterstock will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.58%.

About Shutterstock

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides content, and tools and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement digital imagery.

Featured Article: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Shutterstock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shutterstock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.