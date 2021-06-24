SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of SigmaTron International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMA) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $5.40. SigmaTron International shares last traded at $5.00, with a volume of 47,210 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of $21.29 million, a P/E ratio of -55.56 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Get SigmaTron International alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SGMA. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in SigmaTron International by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 289,855 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 32,491 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SigmaTron International in the first quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in SigmaTron International by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 55,054 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.57% of the company’s stock.

SigmaTron International, Inc operates as an independent provider of electronic manufacturing services (EMS). Its EMS services includes printed circuit board assemblies and completely assembled (box-build) electronic products. The company also offers automatic and manual assembly, and testing of products; material sourcing and procurement services; manufacturing and test engineering support services; design services; warehousing and distribution services; and assistance in obtaining product approval from governmental and other regulatory bodies.

Featured Article: Momentum Investing

Receive News & Ratings for SigmaTron International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SigmaTron International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.