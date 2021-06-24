Signature Bank (SBNY) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ: SBNY) recently:

6/17/2021 – Signature Bank had its price target raised by analysts at Stephens from $280.00 to $310.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/17/2021 – Signature Bank had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $315.00 to $330.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/17/2021 – Signature Bank had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $305.00 to $320.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/11/2021 – Signature Bank had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $350.00 to $375.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/7/2021 – Signature Bank had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a $273.00 price target on the stock.

5/4/2021 – Signature Bank had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $280.00 to $315.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/27/2021 – Signature Bank had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $165.00 to $285.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SBNY traded up $1.64 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $248.69. The stock had a trading volume of 14,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 695,176. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $245.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $13.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 2.00. Signature Bank has a twelve month low of $71.44 and a twelve month high of $263.99.

Get Signature Bank alerts:

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $439.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.00 million. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 30.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.88 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Signature Bank will post 13.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is 22.49%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Signature Bank during the first quarter worth $25,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Signature Bank during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 124.6% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 128 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Signature Bank during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 44.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 170 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter.

Signature Bank commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

Featured Article: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Signature Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signature Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.