Signature Chain Price Reaches $0.0028 (SIGN)

Signature Chain (CURRENCY:SIGN) traded down 5.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 24th. One Signature Chain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Signature Chain has a total market cap of $2.12 million and approximately $534.00 worth of Signature Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Signature Chain has traded 29% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002863 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $19.18 or 0.00054884 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003477 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00020279 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002866 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $216.12 or 0.00618531 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.15 or 0.00040494 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Signature Chain Profile

Signature Chain (CRYPTO:SIGN) is a coin. It launched on June 30th, 2019. Signature Chain’s total supply is 874,217,423 coins and its circulating supply is 765,779,225 coins. Signature Chain’s official Twitter account is @SignatureChain

According to CryptoCompare, “Signature Chain aims to provide a solution to known certification issues, by offering a platform that allows anyone to certify data and files on a blockchain. Additionally, Signature Chain hopes to help other Waves projects by offering a custom and project dedicated web-wallet service. “

Buying and Selling Signature Chain

