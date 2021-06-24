Simon Property Group Acquisition (NYSE:SPGS) Shares Up 0.1%

Simon Property Group Acquisition Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPGS) shot up 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.86 and last traded at $9.79. 4,425 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 33,318 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.78.

Simon Property Group Acquisition Company Profile (NYSE:SPGS)

Simon Property Group Acquisition Holdings, Inc intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Indianapolis, Indiana.

