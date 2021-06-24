Simple Software Solutions Price Hits $0.0763 on Top Exchanges (SSS)

Simple Software Solutions (CURRENCY:SSS) traded up 48.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 24th. Over the last seven days, Simple Software Solutions has traded 30.1% lower against the dollar. Simple Software Solutions has a market capitalization of $219,293.68 and approximately $75.00 worth of Simple Software Solutions was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Simple Software Solutions coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0763 or 0.00000229 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Simple Software Solutions alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000646 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.05 or 0.00024179 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00005258 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000169 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 23.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000550 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000203 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001624 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001925 BTC.

Simple Software Solutions Coin Profile

Simple Software Solutions (CRYPTO:SSS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 7th, 2017. Simple Software Solutions’ total supply is 2,874,847 coins. The official website for Simple Software Solutions is sssolutions.io. Simple Software Solutions’ official Twitter account is @__SSSolutions and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The ShareChain Team aims to build a decentralized credit data value platform based on shared economy. SSS is an Ethereum ERC20 Compliant tokens called (Super Smart Share referred to as “SSS”) which will be used within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Simple Software Solutions

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Simple Software Solutions directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Simple Software Solutions should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Simple Software Solutions using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Simple Software Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Simple Software Solutions and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.