Simple Software Solutions (SSS) Trading Up 2% This Week

Simple Software Solutions (CURRENCY:SSS) traded up 35.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 24th. One Simple Software Solutions coin can now be purchased for $0.0712 or 0.00000207 BTC on major exchanges. Simple Software Solutions has a total market cap of $204,704.44 and approximately $56.00 worth of Simple Software Solutions was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Simple Software Solutions has traded up 2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Simple Software Solutions

SSS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 7th, 2017. Simple Software Solutions’ total supply is 2,875,761 coins. Simple Software Solutions’ official website is sssolutions.io. Simple Software Solutions’ official Twitter account is @__SSSolutions and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The ShareChain Team aims to build a decentralized credit data value platform based on shared economy. SSS is an Ethereum ERC20 Compliant tokens called (Super Smart Share referred to as “SSS”) which will be used within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Simple Software Solutions

