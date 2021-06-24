Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (NASDAQ:BLCN) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.15 Per Share

Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (NASDAQ:BLCN) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Friday, June 25th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 23rd. This is an increase from Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

Shares of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF stock opened at $46.37 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.56. Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF has a 1 year low of $27.57 and a 1 year high of $53.31.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (NASDAQ:BLCN) by 105.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,825 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF were worth $136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

